Robert 'Wes' Wheeler, Jr. named special agent in charge at FBI's Chicago field office
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new agent in charge at the FBI's Chicago field office.
Robert "Wes" Wheeler, Jr. has just been named special agent in charge. He's been in the FBI for almost 25 years. His experience includes operations in Texas and Afghanistan.
Wheeler also led some teams focused on terrorism and international relations.
