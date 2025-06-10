Watch CBS News
Robert and Smith help White Sox top Houston Astros

AP

Luis Robert Jr. homered, Shane Smith pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Edgar Quero had two RBIs as last-place Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Robert hit a run-scoring double in the second and his sixth homer in the fourth, a solo drive to left-center off Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2). He also made a sliding catch on Jake Meyers' liner to center in the eighth, stranding runners on the corners.

Smith (3-3) allowed one run and seven hits in his second straight win.

Grant Taylor, one of Chicago's top prospects, worked a 1-2-3 seventh in his major league debut. He hit 101.5 mph on his first pitch, a ball to Victor Caratini.

Brandon Eisert handled the ninth for his second save.

Isaac Paredes and Yainer Diaz each hit a sacrifice fly for Houston in the opener of a six-game homestand. McCullers permitted four runs and four hits in five innings.

