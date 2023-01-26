Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect due in court Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter is expected in court and it's possible he will enter a plea to felony charges.

Robert Crimo Jr. is accused of reckless conduct for sponsoring his then-19 year old son's application for a gun license.

Prosecutors have said Robert Crimo III attempted suicide by machete in April 2019, and in September of that year was accused by a family member of making threats to "kill everyone," and that his father was aware.

Robert Crimo III, faces dozens of charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more in the Fourth of July mass shooting.