Robbins, Illinois, renames street in honor of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade

The south Chicago suburb of Robbins, Illinois, on Sunday honored retired NBA basketball player Dwyane Wade with a new street name and a day of celebration.

Wade lived in Robbins with his family growing up.

On Sunday, residents, families, and visitors were set together or the first Dwyane Wade day, a community-wide celebration highlighted by the dedication of the newly remained Dwyane Wade Boulevard — previously known as Claire Boulevard.

This village indicated that this was not the addition of a second honorary street name, as designated by a brown sign in Chicago, but a complete renaming of the northeast-southwest road that cuts through Robbins from Francisco Avenue and Broadway Street to Pulaski Road near 144th Street.

Dwyane Wade Day began at 8 a.m. with a celebration with the Celebrity Sports Academy at the Robbins Community Center, 13800 Trumbull Ave. The Celebrity Sports Academy is a youth camp providing instruction in basketball, football, and cheer.

At 11:30 a.m., the Village of Robbins held a community block party at 139th Street and what used to be Claire Boulevard for the official Dwyane Wade Boulevard street renaming ceremony, with a community program and remarks,, live entertainment, food vendors, and family activities.

"While celebrated globally for his legendary NBA career, Wade has consistently embraced his Southland roots, proudly acknowledging Robbins as a foundational part of his story and inspiring generations of young people to dream beyond their circumstances," the village said.

Wade is a native of Chicago's South Side. His childhood home was at 59th Street and Prairie Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. He and his family later lived in south suburban Robbins.

Wade put Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn on the basketball map, winning a pair of conference titles, and went on to Marquette University in Milwaukee — where he took the Marquette Golden Eagles to the NCAA Final Four in 2003.

He was drafted by the Miami Heat that same year as the fifth overall pick, and played with the Heat for 13 straight seasons — winning NBA titles with the team.

Wade was signed to the Bulls for a two-year deal in 2016, but only played in his hometown for one. He negotiated a contract buyout the following year and moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wade returned to the Heat in 2018 and finished his playing career in Miami.

In 2023, Wade joined the ownership group for the Chicago Sky. In 2025, he revealed that he lost part of one of his kidneys to cancer just over a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the village said it was coordinating with the United States Postal Service about the street renaming.

The names Claire Boulevard and Dwyane Wade Boulevard are expected to be used concurrently for about a year after the street renaming so that businesses and residents can receive mail addressed to either street name. But residents are expected to start updating their mailing addresses, driver's licenses, and other relevant information right away.