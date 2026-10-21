Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould resigns as Saint Viator High School's head coach

Saint Viator High School announced on Wednesday that its head football coach and former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould has resigned from the position.

According to Saint Viator, Gould decided to resign as coach in order to spend more time with his family following the 2026 season.

"We are grateful to Coach Gould for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to our student-athletes," said Saint Viator President Ryan Aiello. "We appreciate his contributions to Saint Viator football, respect his decision to prioritize his family and wish him all the best."

The school says it's already searching for its next head coach who will "strengthen the program, support the recruitment and development of student-athletes, and position the Lions for long-term success."

"We are investing in the future of this program, and our student-athletes will remain our top priority. We are focused on finding the right leader to guide the next chapter of Saint Viator football," said Athletic Director Nick Sobieszczyk.

Gould played for the Bears for 11 seasons, from 2005 through 2015, when he was released by the team. He appeared in 166 games. He played for one season with the New York Giants, then for the San Francisco 49ers until he retired in December 2023.

He was announced as Saint Viator's head coach in December 2024 after a nationwide search, according to the school's president.

Saint Viator ended the 2026 season with a 2-7 overall record and a 53-6 win over Chicago De La Salle on Friday, Oct. 16.

The school says he will continue to support senior student-athletes with their college recruiting efforts and assist with the leadership transition as needed.

The school added that they will provide updates as the search progresses.