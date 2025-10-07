Watch CBS News
Robbers use hammers to break into business on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two men armed with hammers broke into a business on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday night. 

Chicago police said an employee told officers two men wearing masks used hammers to break into the store in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Police said the robbers used hammers to break glass and open a display case. The men took merchandise and ran off, police said. 

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. 

Area Five Detectives are investigating.  

