Robbers use hammers to break into business on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two men armed with hammers broke into a business on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday night.

Chicago police said an employee told officers two men wearing masks used hammers to break into the store in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Police said the robbers used hammers to break glass and open a display case. The men took merchandise and ran off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.