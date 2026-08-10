Robbers target businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police issued a business alert this past weekend, warning store employees to be vigilant as detectives investigate a pair of robberies.

The robberies happened early Sunday morning in the West Lawn and Gage Park communities.

Police said the modus operandi was similar in both robberies — three men walked into a business with guns and demanded property. In each incident, the robbers took property from the store and fled in a white Hyundai Tucson, police said.

The first robbery happened at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of South Western Boulevard, the second at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of West 59th Street.

Police said the robbers were wearing dark clothing and masks. Two wore black masks, one a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-069.