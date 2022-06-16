Watch CBS News
Robbers steal $180,000 in merchandise from Kay Jewelers in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Chicago Ridge are asking for help identifying a group of robbers who made off with approximately $180,000 in jewelry from a Kay Jewelers earlier this week.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Chicago Ridge police responded to a robbery at the Kay Jewelers at Chicago Ridge Mall.

Police said four people were caught on surveillance video as they entered the mall and went into the jewelry store.

While two of them acted as lookouts, two others smashed a display case with a crowbar, and stole approximately $180,000 in jewelry, before all four left the mall and fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300 with no front plate.

Chicago Ridge police asked anyone who may know the robbers to call them at 708-425-7831.

