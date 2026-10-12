Chicago police warn of robberies stemming from social media purchase setups in Greater Grand Crossing

Chicago police this past weekend issued another warning to be careful when buying items from social media after at least three setup robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing community in the past few weeks.

Police said the robberies all happened in the Greater Grand Crossing community. In each incident, the robbers made contact with the victims through Facebook Marketplace or other social media, dating, or meetup applications, and robbed the victims at gunpoint once they arrived at a specified location.

The robberies happened at the specific times and locations:

400 block of West 76th Street, Thursday, Sept. 17, 9:50 p.m.

400 block of West 76th Street again, Monday, Sept. 29, 10:30 p.m.

7500 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 7, midnight.

The suspects are a man and a woman, police said.

Police advised that for anyone buying or selling things, CPD district station lobbies have designated safe exchange zones to meet up.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-02-016CA.