Chicago police alert of recent armed robberies in Humboldt Park, Lawndale neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park and Lawndale neighborhoods about a string of armed robberies with the latest happening Wednesday morning.

Police said two to three suspects, dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks, would approach victims, pull out handguns, and state "give me everything you got."

The suspects would then flee the scene in a black Toyota Corolla, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 3600 block of West Potomac Avenue on Oct. 9, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.

· 1400 block of North Spaulding Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 1:35 a.m.

· 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 2:01 a.m.

· 1600 block of North St Louis Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 6:32 a.m.

· 1400 block of North Homan Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 6:50 a.m.

· 1600 block of North Drake Avenue on Oct. 12, 2022, at 5:15 a.m.

· 1200 block of North Lawndale Avenue on Oct. 12, 2022, at 5:37 a.m.

· 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue on Oct. 12, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.

· 1300 block of North Lawndale Avenue on Oct. 12, 2022, at 5:44 a.m.

· 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue on Oct. 12, 2022, at 6:50 a.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects.

They're also reminding residents:

· Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.