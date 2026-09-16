Michigan City man charged in attempted armed robbery of CCL holder in Orland Park

The suspect who was shot during an alleged attempted armed robbery of a concealed carry holder at an Orland Park gas station on Tuesday has been charged.

Christopher Brown, 20, of Michigan City, Indiana, was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon under 21, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon- no FOID card/no concealed carry license.

Orland Park Police said a person was pumping gas at a Shell station in the 15100 block of Harlem Avenue around 9 a.m. when another person attempted an armed robbery. Officers responded to the scene after reports of shots in the parking lot.

Surveillance cameras caught video of the suspect [Brown] dressed in black with a mask and a gun walking to a set of pumps where another man was already putting gas into his Acura on the driver's side.

The would-be thief approaches with a gun, but the car owner and CCL holder put his right hand to his back waistband for a moment, then pulls out a gun of his own and fires. The would-be thief then fell to the ground before running away.

Orland Park police said Brown ran in a southwest direction before stopping in the parking lot, where officers found him. Brown was shot in the cheek by the CCL holder and was treated by members of the Orland Fire Protection District before being taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators learned that the vehicle Brown drove to the gas station and the gun he had were both reported stolen from Michigan City.

Police say Brown remains in the hospital, with his condition stabilized and under guard by officers.

No word yet on when he is expected to appear in court.

The video above is from a previous report.