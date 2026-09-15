CCL holder shoots attempted robber at gas station in Orland Park

A Concealed Carry License holder shot an armed person during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Orland Park on Tuesday morning, police said.

Orland Park Police said a person was pumping gas at a Shell station in the 15100 Harlem Avenue around 9 a.m. when another person attempted an armed robbery.

Police said the person at the gas pump, who is an Illinois Concealed Carry License holder, fired shots and hit the other person.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Orland Park Police are investigating the shooting