Robber jumps through window, steals cash register at McDonald's in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood

A robber jumped through a drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Chicago's Belmont Cragin community early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 3:21 a.m. at the McDonald's at 2317 N. Cicero Ave., right off Belden Avenue.

Police said a man was in a car at the drive-thru window when he jumped out of the car and through the window.

The man implied he had a weapon as he stole the cash register, police said. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The cash register was found a short time later a few blocks away on Lowell Avenue near Fullerton Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.