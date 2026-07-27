Watch CBS News
Crime

Robber jumps through window, steals cash register at McDonald's in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A robber jumped through a drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Chicago's Belmont Cragin community early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 3:21 a.m. at the McDonald's at 2317 N. Cicero Ave., right off Belden Avenue.

Police said a man was in a car at the drive-thru window when he jumped out of the car and through the window.

The man implied he had a weapon as he stole the cash register, police said. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The cash register was found a short time later a few blocks away on Lowell Avenue near Fullerton Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue