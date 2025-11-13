Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson found guilty of perjury, obstruction of justice

Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson has been convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice charges, accused of lying in a deposition in a lawsuit over the south suburban village's trash disposal contracts.

A federal jury on Wednesday found Jackson guilty of one count of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice.

Jackson was indicted on the federal charges in 2023. Prosecutors said he lied under oath while testifying during a deposition for a civil lawsuit in which waste management company Tri-State Disposal Inc. accused him of getting a secret payment from a competitor.

Tri-State accused Jackson of refusing to renew their contract with the village in order to provide special treatment to a rival recycling company.

Prosecutors said Jackson was trying to cover up his relationship with the rival company's owner, including that owner's involvement with Centennial Holdings, a business owned on paper by Jackson and his wife.

According to the indictment, Centennial was really run by the rival recycling company's owner, who paid Jackson kickbacks through an intermediary.

Federal prosecutors said, in depositions for the lawsuit, Jackson lied about knowing the rival recycling company's owners, or having any business dealings with him, when investigators had evidence of the two regularly discussing hiring, truck maintenance, repairs, and other operations at Centennial.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.