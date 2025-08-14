Surveillance captures 2 robberies in same week at River West bar

Video shows bar robbed twice in same week in River West

Video shows bar robbed twice in same week in River West

Video shows bar robbed twice in same week in River West

A bar has been targeted multiple times this week in the River West neighborhood.

New surveillance video shows a robbery and an assault inside while the bar was open.

The two robberies have happened with customers inside the Dandy Crown bar and restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue over just the past three days, and the owner said they've been victims of break-ins before.

In the first robbery that happened late Monday night, surveillance video from inside the bar shows a masked man walking in. The owner said a masked man told the bartender he had a knife. When he finds there's nothing to take from the register, he takes the purses and phones of the bartender and another woman sitting at the bar before he leaves.

The second robbery was more violent.

It happened Wednesday night, just after 8 p.m. Footage showed a man in all black and a baseball cap walking into the bar. At first, he's on his phone and told the bartender he's waiting for a friend. Eventually, he starts going through an employee's purse.

As she tries to get her things back, the man grabs her leg and flips her over a chair before running out.

Police are investigating both robberies, and no arrests have been made.

The bar owner said they are putting some security measures in place and also hoping the city can help.