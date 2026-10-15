City says River North high-rise with crumbling balconies is safe, for now; owner ordered to provide repair timeline

The Chicago Department of Buildings says a River North high-rise with crumbling balconies is safe, for now.

Residents of 10 E. Ontario are concerned that chunks of concrete have been breaking off of their balconies for months. Balconies have visible exposed metal, some of which are rusted, which poses even more danger during winter, when temperature changes could cause the rust to expand and break loose even more concrete, experts said.

The city said the building's owner and managers submitted a critical examination/ongoing inspection report which classified the façade as "Safe with a Repair and Maintenance Program." It also identified what repairs are needed.

The city said the engineer reported no immediately unsafe or immediately hazardous conditions, there are temporary supports in place "at certain balcony railing locations."

The city is now requiring the owners to provide a documented repair schedule for the balcony concrete, and engineer confirmation that the temporary supports will be effective until permanent repairs are made.