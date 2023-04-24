River North robbery: man robbed at gunpoint at State & Ohio

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a pair of armed robbers after they attacked a man Sunday night in River North.

Police said a 63-year-old man was outside near State and Ohio streets around 9 p.m., when two armed men approached, struck him on the hand, and stole his belongings.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 3 detectives were investigating.