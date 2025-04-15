Watch CBS News
Worker pistol-whipped in robbery at tobacco store in River Forest, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Police are looking for the robbers who pistol-whipped a worker Tuesday morning in River Forest, Illinois.

The manager of Puffs Discount, at 7756 Madison St., said two men walked in around 7:40 a.m. and demanded money and cigarettes. Then they hit a worker in the head with a gun.

That worker was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not available.

Police did not immediately provide any further information on the robbery.

