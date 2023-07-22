First Alert Weather: Rising temps over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just like the song, the heat is on and we're warming.
Temperatures are expected to rise over the next week with just a couple of rain chances in the forecast.
Warming into the low to mid 90s for most of next week, with lots of sunshine and little to no rain expected.
Today:
Partly cloudy. High 85. Chance of afternoon t-storms.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 65.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible. High 88.
