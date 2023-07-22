First Alert Weather: Rising temps over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just like the song, the heat is on and we're warming.

Temperatures are expected to rise over the next week with just a couple of rain chances in the forecast.

Warming into the low to mid 90s for most of next week, with lots of sunshine and little to no rain expected.

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 85. Chance of afternoon t-storms.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 65.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible. High 88.