First Alert Weather: Rising temps over the weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just like the song, the heat is on and we're warming. 

Temperatures are expected to rise over the next week with just a couple of rain chances in the forecast.

Warming into the low to mid 90s for most of next week, with lots of sunshine and little to no rain expected.

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 85. Chance of afternoon t-storms.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 65.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible. High 88.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 7:13 AM

