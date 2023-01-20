2's Got Your Ticket: the ripple, the wave that carried me home

2's Got Your Ticket: ripple, the wave that carried me home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Racial justice and family dynamics are center stage at the Goodman Theatre in a new production that's already won a prestigious honor.

2's Got Your ticket as CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks to playwright Christina Anderson about her new work "ripple, the wave that carried me home" now at the Goodman Theatre.

Playwright Christina Anderson discusses the themes within her new play "the ripple, the wave that carried me home"—on stage through February 12—as well as her process as a writer and what you can expect from her body of work. #GoodmanTheatre https://t.co/d3AlnGTXcC — Goodman Theatre (@GoodmanTheatre) January 20, 2023