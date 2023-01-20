2's Got Your Ticket: the ripple, the wave that carried me home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Racial justice and family dynamics are center stage at the Goodman Theatre in a new production that's already won a prestigious honor.
2's Got Your ticket as CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks to playwright Christina Anderson about her new work "ripple, the wave that carried me home" now at the Goodman Theatre.
