Riot Fest Returns but some neighbors near Douglass Park want it moved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Day two of Riot Fest was in full swing Saturday evening, but not everyone was happy about it. Some who live near Douglass Park want the festival moved.

They say it causes hazardous traffic, loud noise and damage to the park grounds.

"It's a public park, a public asset and a public that lives here doesn't have access to it during this time," said Elvia Rodriguez Ochoa with Friends of the Parks.

Those concerns are being heard. There is a new proposal before the Park District board that would require approval for events with more than 10,000 attendees. It would also order hosts like Riot Fest to engage with the communities where they are holding events.

A spokesperson for Riot Fest said they consider Douglass Park their home, having been there since 2015.

They sya the festival has given neighbors hundreds of free tickets and they created an app guiding guests to local businesses.