Riot Fest in Douglass Park kicks off Friday

Riot Fest is back in Douglass Park, but not without controversy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back and bigger than ever.

Riot Fest returns starting Friday in Douglass Park, but not everyone is excited about the annual festival.

Crews were seen putting the final touches together before gates open at 11 a.m.

However, there's been some controversy surrounding the music festival.

People near Douglass Park have complained to the city for years about the large crowds and the mess they leave behind.

The Park District approved the show's permit back in June.

Organizers say they hear the complaints and have been working with the community to set up guidelines for concert-goers.

One of tonight's headliners couldn't wait for the show and took a pre-festival gig in the suburbs.

Chris Shiflett, lead guitarist from the Foo Fighter, performed a solo show at Fitzgeralds in Berwyn ahead of the fest.

Fans shouldn't think he takes it any less seriously than his bigger gigs. He told us the smaller venues actually make him more nervous.

"This is really nerve-racking, in a great way," he said. "It's a rush, you know, but it's definitely out of my comfort zone, for sure. I haven't done one of these in a while where it's you and an acoustic guitar. I love it. It's super fun."

Shiflett will be at Riot Fest with the Foo Fighters on Friday.

Tickets are still available for each day of the festival. Single-day tickets start at $110.

The Cure closes out Riot Fest on Sunday.