Riot Fest 2025: Schedule, lineup, how to get there and more you need to know this year

Riot Fest 2025 has begun. Here's all you need to know, from the schedule to the best way to get to Douglass Park for the music festival's 20th anniversary.

Riot Fest is held in Douglass Park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood from Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21.

Riot Fest schedule and headliners

For its 20th year, Riot Fest pulled on the nostalgic heartstrings of its audience. Headliners include "Weird Al" Yankovic and Blink-182 on Friday, Weezer and Jack White on Saturday, and Green Day and Idles on Sunday.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Alkaline Trio, Rilo Kiley, The Hold Steady, The Pogues, All Time Low, the Beach Boys with John Stamos, Dropkick Murphys, Jawbreaker and Bad Religion.

Some bands are also doing full-album play sets including Weezer performing "The Blue Album," Alkaline Trio performing "Maybe I'll Catch Fire," Bad Religion performing "Suffer," the Bouncing Souls performing "How I Spent My Summer Vacation" and Sex Pistols performing "Never Mind the Bollocks."

Day-by-day schedules are on the Riot Fest website.

Are tickets still available?

Three-day general admission passes are sold out but there are single day and two-day passes at all admission levels still for sale at the Riot Fest website Additionally, there are also three-day VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ passes still available.

Re-entry is not allowed for general admission tickets. VIP, deluxe and deluxe+ tickets all permit reentry.

Riot Fest opening times, directions and transportation information

Riot Fest is held in North Lawndale's Douglass Park. The main entrance is at the intersection of South Sacramento Boulevard and West Ogden Boulevard.

Gates open every day at 11 a.m. and set times end at 10 p.m. to honor the city's curfew.

Taking CTA to Riot Fest is strongly encouraged. The closest stop is the California Pink Line stop. The park is also accessible by several bus lines, including the 94 California bus.

Bike parking is also available if you ride your bike.

Parking for cars is limited and the park is located in a largely residential neighborhood, so Riot Fest organizers encourage using public transit to help respect the festival's neighbors. There is an official parking lot that is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1200 S. Campbell Avenue and costs $40 for vehicles. Overnight parking is not allowed.

Click here for more information and for a list of items prohibited at the festival.