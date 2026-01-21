Right lane on westbound I-80 in Joliet, Illinois, closed for Wednesday evening rush

The right lane on westbound Interstate 80 through Joliet will be closed for the evening rush on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The right lane on westbound I-80 has been shut down between Richards and Chicago streets in Joliet, IDOT said.

The repairs are expected to be completed and the lane reopened by the morning rush on Thursday. But due to cold weather, it may take more time for the concrete used in the repairs to settle so traffic can run over it, IDOT said.

Eastbound I-80 is not affected.

Heavy congestion is expected as a result of the lane closure, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes. Local streets cannot handle heavy or wide truck traffic, so IDOT advised that truck drivers should use other interstates.

Drivers are also reminded to pay attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, be on alert for workers and equipment, and obey lower speed limits.