Chicago Ridge cancels Ridge Fest over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – Security concerns have led to organizers canceling yet another summer festival in the Chicago area: the annual Ridge Fest in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

Organizers cited the recent teenage-led flash mobs that caused chaos at a carnival in Tinley Park earlier this month, but CBS 2's Andrew Ramos found out security isn't the only reason.

For the past 33 years, Ridge Fest took over Freedom Park in Chicago Ridge each summer. But this year, the show will not go on.

Organizers made it official on the event's Facebook page, announcing they were pulling the plug due to looming safety concerns.

"I think in the social climate or the tense times that we're living in right now, I think the trustees had a legitimate concern," said Chicago Ridge Mayor Chuck Tokar.

Tokar said while there were many moving parts, the primary reason the Village Board voted to cancel the music festival was the concern over a flash mob scenario, similar to the one that shut down a carnival in Tinley Park earlier this month. Such concerns also led to the cancellation of a church festival in Evergreen Park.

But another apparent factor was the announcement that musician Ted Nugent was headlining the show, a claim that was fueled on social media.

"A lot of people love him and then there're some detractors," Tokar said. "There's no question about it. You know some people think that he's a bad guy for some reason."

Nugent has repeatedly incited violence against Democrats at shows and rallies. He's a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Fans of Nugent are speculating online that the village caved to his critics. Calls and emails sent to the Village Board were not immediately returned.

CBS 2 reached out to organizers of a number of other upcoming festivals in the area to see if there were any plans to also cancel. As of late Tuesday, every event CBS 2 asked about is slated to take place.