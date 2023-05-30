6 teens arrested in connection with fight Monday at Six Flags Great America

The above video is from a previous report.

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – Six teenagers were arrested in connection with a fight that broke out Monday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee which resulted in police using pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the park.

Police received reports of fighting breaking out at the park around 7:15 p.m. and requested assistance from multiple nearby law enforcement agencies for crowd control. Witnesses told police the fight started between two groups inside the park, near the front gates, and spread to the parking lot.

Officers already at the park tried to intervene but were unsuccessful. That prompted a Gurnee police officer to use OC spray, or pepper spray, into the crowd.

Police from other agencies, including from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Waukegan, and Zion, responded to the scene with K9 teams.

A total of six people, all teenagers, were taken into custody for "battering other patrons and police personnel," according to Gurnee police. Those arrested included an 18-year-old from Zion, Illinois, a 16-year-old from North Chicago, Illinois, and a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and two 17-year-olds, all from La Porte, Indiana.

Three of those arrested were taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville with minor injuries and released that same night.

Charges are still pending in this case, police said.

Four Gurnee police officers had minor injuries during the incident.