Rideshare passenger wounded in Chicago Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, state police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare passenger was hurt in a shooting overnight on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at 53rd Street.

Troopers responded to the scene for a report of an expressway shooting. Upon arrival, the rideshare driver told them they were shot at.

The backseat passenger was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. The age, gender, and condition of the victim were not released.

I-94 northbound near 53rd was closed for investigation just before 2 a.m. All lanes reopened after 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

State police said they will release more information as it becomes available.