Watch CBS News
Local News

Rideshare passenger wounded in Chicago Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Rideshare passenger hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
Rideshare passenger hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare passenger was hurt in a shooting overnight on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at 53rd Street.

Troopers responded to the scene for a report of an expressway shooting. Upon arrival, the rideshare driver told them they were shot at.

The backseat passenger was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. The age, gender, and condition of the victim were not released.

I-94 northbound near 53rd was closed for investigation just before 2 a.m. All lanes reopened after 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.  

State police said they will release more information as it becomes available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.