Rideshare driver shoots would-be carjacker on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver with a license to carry shot and wounded a would-be carjacker in the South Austin community on the city's West Side Thursday evening.

Police said at 6:32 p.m., the driver – a 30-year-old man – picked up three men in his red Mitsubishi the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded the car, police said.

The rideshare driver fired shots with his own gun, striking one suspect, also a 30-year-old man, in the forearm and hip, police said.

The suspect who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.

The other two assailants bailed from the car, which went on to hit two other vehicles at the scene, police said. One of the two suspected offenders who escaped was later caught and placed into custody. Charges are pending.

The victim has a valid concealed carry license, police said.