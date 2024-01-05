Rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint while inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are tracking another armed robbery involving a rideshare driver, this time on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Diversey Parkway.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was sitting in her car when a black SUV, possibly a Jeep, pulled up next to her. One person jumped out and pointed a gun at her - demanding her possessions, police said.

Three other people came out and began hitting her car until she complied. The group then returned to the SUV and fled eastbound.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

This comes after another rideshare driver was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday night. That driver, a 51-year-old man, was dropping off a passenger when he was approached by three men who took his phone and demanded his vehicle.

When he refused, the suspects shot him several times in the chest. At last check, that driver is still in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Last month, several other rideshare drivers were held up at gunpoint with some being pistol-whipped and having their wallets and cellphones stolen. Police are asking the public for any information into those robberies.