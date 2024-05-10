Rideshare drivers targeted in string of robberies on South Side of Chicago

Armed robbers target rideshare drivers in string of South Side attacks

Armed robbers target rideshare drivers in string of South Side attacks

Armed robbers target rideshare drivers in string of South Side attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the hunt for a crew of men robbing and carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint.

Police said one to three masked men robbed and carjacked rideshare drivers four times on Thursday in the Burnside and Calumet Heights neighborhoods on the South Side:

The 9100 block of South Dauphin Avenue

The 9300 block of South Lyons Avenue

The 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue

The 500 block of East 92nd Place

In each attack, rideshare drivers would pick up a passenger and take them to their destination, and then the passenger would rob them at gunpoint.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing masks.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.