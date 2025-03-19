Richard Roeper, Michael Sneed among those leaving Chicago Sun-Times amid buyouts

In another blow for Chicago's newspaper industry, the Chicago Sun-Times this week announced it is cutting 20% of its staff.

A total of 30 employees agreed to resign after accepting a buyout from ownership.

The Sun-Times said the cuts consist of writers and editors — many of whom have been working for the paper for decades.

Among those leaving is celebrated columnist Richard Roeper, who announced Wednesday that he had decided to accept a buyout after more than 37 years with the paper. Roeper made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Roeper, 65, joined the Sun-Times in 1986 as an editorial assistant, and advanced to roles as a reporter and a general-interest columnist. He served as movie critic for CBS Chicago, Channel 2, for a few years — succeeding Gene Siskel, who died in 1999. Roeper also took Siskel's place next to Roger Ebert on their syndicated show.

Since Ebert died in 2013, Roeper has been the newspaper's film critic.

Gossip columnist Michael Sneed is also leaving the Sun-Times after 58 years, the Sun-Times reported.

Sports columnists Rick Morrissey and Rick Telander are also taking buyouts.

The Sun-Times reported advice columnist Ismael Perez, assistant features editor Darel Jevens, White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen, Bears beat writer Mark Potash, assistant breaking news editor and former political editor Scott Fornek, public safety and justice editor Dan Haar, and politics and government reporter John O'Neill are also among those leaving.

The paper reported Chicago Public Media, which owns the Sun-Times and WBEZ radio, are in the midst of a budget shortfall.