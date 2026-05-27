Chicago Public Schools student detained by ICE for 2 months reunites with his high school soccer team

On the same day that he was reunited with his high school soccer team, the Chicago Public Schools senior who was released from an immigration detention facility in Kentucky after more than two months in custody had to check in with the feds again on Wednesday.

Ricardo Hernandez-Navarrete and his mother, Liliana Navarrete, were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 16 during a routine check-in for their asylum case. Originally from Colombia, they have lived in Chicago since 2022.

A judge ordered Liliana's release last week, and Ricardo was set free on bond on Thursday, after they had been held at separate ICE detention facilities in Kentucky for more than two months. Mother and son were reunited Wednesday night in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Ricardo had to check in with ICE to receive a wrist bracelet that will track his movements while he's free on bond. He went from that appointment to a soccer tournament with his team and friends at Mather High School.

"It's the last game, and we're going to really really enjoy having him there, and I'm sure the boys, they're going to give everything just because he's back home," coach Costel Serban said.

Ricardo walked out onto the pitch for the first time in months on Wednesday afternoon, saying this was a dream come true.

"I'm saying that God helped me all this time, and he can do everything … being with my family my friends that support me all this time," he said.

Ricardo is scheduled to graduate from Mather High School on Thursday, and after fearing he'd miss out because he'd been detained by ICE, he'll be able to walk across the stage in person.

He's planning to play soccer at Truman College next year, but on Wednesday, he was simply thrilled to be back with his high school team, after fearing he'd miss out on Mather's annual champions league tournament.

Ricardo's next hearing in his asylum case is scheduled for July.