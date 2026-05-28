Ricardo Hernandez-Navarrete, CPS senior detained for 2 months by ICE, graduates high school

A Chicago Public Schools senior who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for two months graduated from high school on Thursday.

Ricardo Hernandez-Navarrete walked the stage for Mather High School graduation in his cap and gown, just days after being released from an ICE detention center in Kentucky.

He and his mother were arrested in March during a routine check-in for their asylum case. The two fled their native Colombia in 2022, seeking asylum in the U.S.

His mother was released from custody last week, and he was released on Tuesday. He is now required to wear a GPS watch and check in with ICE daily while his immigration case is pending.

The next hearing in his asylum case is scheduled for July.