Ribfest is back in North Center Saturday and Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the ultimate summer barbecue cookout.

Ribfest is back and taking over the North Center neighborhood.

Guests are invited to come out and sample some of the best dishes from local barbecue spots.

The weekend will also be packed with live music and other family-friendly activities.

It'll run along Lincoln Avenue between Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. 

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at noon. A $10 donation is required per person.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:59 AM

