Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.
Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood.
Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.
Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road.
The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
