Pets and Vets USA ups reward for leads into who tortured, killed 6 pit bulls found by road in Crete Township

Pets and Vets USA is adding a massive amount of money to a reward in hopes of generating new leads to find the person who killed six pit bulls and dumped them by the side of the road in Crete Township earlier this year.

"We fight everyday for these animals and I gotta be their saving grace and their hero to find whoever did this to them," said Pete Cangelosi, founder of Pets and Vets USA.

Cangelosi is passionate about dogs, and pit bulls in particular.

"These are the first ones that are killed and they need the most help," he said.

Pets and Vets USA helps homeless veterans and rescues homeless pets.

"We rescue predominately dogs that are bait dogs or retired fighting dogs and we put the work in to rehabilitate them because other rescues won't take them," said Cangelosi.

The dogs were found dead in bags on the side of a Crete Township highway in March, near Norfolk Avenue and Kings Road. Investigators at the time said the dogs were young, and all had scarring and other signs of dog fighting.

"We're in a difficult position because it happened on the Will County line. So it involves Cook County, Will County and potentially Indiana," said Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.

Jay Bergman, chairman of First Secure Bank Group, offered an initial reward of $5,000.

""It's the right thing to do and the real issue is, we have a real sick person that tortured and killed young dogs," Bergman said.

Cangelosi is now adding $20,000 to that reward, making it a total of $25,000.

Will County Crimestoppers Chairman David Silverman said while this happened in a remote area, he hopes the upgraded reward will prompt people to speak up.

"There's somebody out there that knows who did this. It could be a friend, it could be a relative," he said.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 800-323-6734 or by texting WILLCOCS and your tip to 274637.