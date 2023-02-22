Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after female found dead inside Little Village alley

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an alley in Little Village Wednesday morning.

Our nonstop news crew was on the scene, in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue, where police say around 2:55 a.m. they found a female unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

The victim's age and cause of death are unknown.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.