Police investigating after female found dead inside Little Village alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an alley in Little Village Wednesday morning.

Our nonstop news crew was on the scene, in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue, where police say around 2:55 a.m. they found a female unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

The victim's age and cause of death are unknown.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.