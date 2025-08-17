Rev. Robin Hood holds annual Back to School Community Fest on Chicago's West Side

More than 300,000 Chicago Public Schools students head back to class on Monday.

A day ahead of back-to-school day, faith leaders on Sunday made sure the last day of summer break was a fun one for some kids on the city's West Side.

The Rev. Robin Hood held his annual Back to School Community Fest on Boulevard between Harrison and Polk streets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The party had bouncy houses, games, food, and live music.

"We've got entertainment, we've got games, and we've got resources for our community for back-to-school," Hood said.

There was also a backpack giveaway, ensuring kids who attended will start school with the supplies they need.

Another priority at the event was addressing the community's health needs. Health care professionals were on hand to give children back-to-school checkups and urge parents to get screened for cancer.

"We all know that the best way to cure cancer is to catch it early, and we do that with screenings," said Dr. Kevin King, a radiation oncologist at City of Hope Chicago. "So just like this is such an awesome event that's out here — giving backpacks away to schoolkids, setting them with the tools that they need to succeed — City of Hope is here giving all the tools that we can to the families of Chicago, and that includes screening, compassionate care, and just education on how they can prevent cancer."

In particular, the Rev. Hood said, the event called on men ages 40 to 65 to learn about prostate cancer.