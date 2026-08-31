Rev. Michael Pfleger returns to pulpit at Saint Sabina after being cleared of allegations

The Rev. Michael Pfleger presided over Sunday services this past weekend for the first time since the Archdiocese of Chicago reinstated him at Saint Sabina Parish in the Auburn Gresham community.

"First let me just say I love you St. Sabina," Pfleger said at the Sunday mass. "I'm excited, and I'm nervous, but I'm back."

Last month, Pfleger was removed from ministry and sent to live away from the parish after he was accused of sexual abuse of a minor more than 30 years ago.

The archdiocese last week sent a letter to Saint Sabina saying Pfleger had been cleared of the allegation by the review board.

Pfleger said the latest allegation was an attack by those attempting to get money from the Archdiocese and to silence him.

Pfleger has been accused of sexual abuse in the past, and has been cleared of all of them.