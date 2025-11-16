Rev. Jesse Jackson is on a form of life support in hospital, sources say

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is on a form of life support, sources told CBS News.

Sources said Jackson has been on medication for a few days to keep his blood pressure stable, but his medical team is trying to wean him off the medication.

Sources also said Jackson has occasional moments of awareness, but he is said to be steadily weakening.

CBS News Chicago has also learned that friends and family are flying into Chicago from around the country to be by Jackson's side.

Jackson, 84, is under observation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was recently diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition. PSP is similar to Parkinson's, with which Jackson publicly shared he had been diagnosed in 2017.

He was admitted to the hospital last week.