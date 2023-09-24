Watch CBS News
Retreat helps parents, family members heal from violent deaths of loved ones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents and other family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence need a chance to heal.

That chance came this weekend, at a retreat hosted by Parents for Peace and Justice.

The event featured a variety of programs to enrich the mind, body, and spirit.

The retreat offered family members classes on wellness, therapy, and meditation sessions, among other programs.

The goal was to help them process their grief - and open up about recovering from the violent loss of a loved one.

