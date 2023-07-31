Retired judge could face more charges in fleecing of late Tuskegee Airman uncle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video shows a former top Cook County judge leaving court – but she was not presiding.

Patricia Martin is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her uncle – and she may soon be dealing with more charges.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the estate of Martin's uncle – famed Tuskegee Airman Oscar Wilkerson – began this chain of events with a theft allegation. Along the way, court rulings indicate Judge Martin failed to show up, and failed to follow court orders – which led to an investigation by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

Now it, appears the States Attorney's investigation is widening into the judge who's admitted to many of these mistakes. Martin is the same judge that used to run the courts that protect Cook County's most vulnerable kids.

"This was not a good day for Judge Martin - to find out that there is an active felony investigation going on by the Cook County State's Attorney's office," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

This all began when Wilkerson's estate sued Judge Martin. The estate says, as Wilkerson's power of attorney, she stole nearly $250,000 from him.

After "continued unresponsiveness* by Martin, the judge in the case ordered her to pay his estate four times as much – a total of $1,149,710.25.

Now, CBS 2 has learned of a new criminal charge from the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

The charge is related to court orders - as recently as this April - where the court ordered Martin "not to move funds of Oscar Wilkerson."

Regardless, prosecutors say, Judge Martin kept moving funds - $598 here, $277 there - and more and more. Prosecutors say Martin transferred much of the money to Bitcoin, and they say have the receipts they say prove it.

"Even if you're a former judge, you cannot thumb your nose at a court order - and that's what the current judge hearing the case has indicated occurred in this case," Miller said, "and that's why she was pretty upset about it."

And in court Monday, there are signs more criminal charges could be coming soon.

As Judge Martin left court, CBS 2's Tye asked her if there was anything she wanted to say. She advised that Tye should speak to her attorney, who in turn said, "We have no comment at this time."

As Martin was being investigated by the Illinois Supreme Court on whether she should be disbarred, Martin admitted to "clear misconduct" with her uncle finances.

Martin is due in court this fall in the civil lawsuit that has been filed against her. But by then, the civil case may stop if larger criminal charges emerge.

We'll let you know if that happens.