Retired CPD officer shot, seriously wounded while breaking up robbery attempt in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning.

The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said the officer was shot while foiling a robbery attempt at the currency exchange.

"The officer's actions were heroic. Even as a retired officer, he did his best, he did his job, he saved that person's life," Melean said.

Police said a 58-year-old woman was outside the store around 7:30 a.m., preparing to open the currency exchange, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and two people got out and announced a robbery. The retired officer intervened, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

"I think they were waiting to get in to try and get in there and rob it," Melean said.

The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.

Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Melean said police are looking for a total of three suspects.

The scene of where a retired Chicago Police officer was shot in Greater Grand Crossing



Melean said detectives do not yet have a description of the suspects. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video Thursday morning.

Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.