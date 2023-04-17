Retired CPD commander says police need to be proactive to prevent mayhem like seen downtown

Retired CPD commander says police need to be proactive to prevent mayhem like over weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Loop was overrun with teens this past Saturday night – in a melee that led to two teens being wounded in a shooting, among other crimes and chaos.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, there is no other way to describe it – what happened downtown Saturday night was scary. It took hours before the police got it under control.

On Monday, a former commander had some suggestions as to what could have been done better.

"I saw mayhem unfold," said retired Chicago Police Youth Division Cmdr. Patty Kasey. "The way it looks, we're not going to have a very good summer."

Kasey listened back at the chaos unfold over the scanner.

An officer was heard saying: "It looks like teens are taking over Michigan Avenue now. Do we have any more?"

Kasey shook her head.

"We can't let this crowd build up to be a group of 100," she said. "We need to stop it when it's a group of 10."

We asked Kasey what she thinks should be done – or what was done wrong this time.

"When it's this large of a crowd, and you're two or three policemen on the corner, there's not really nothing you can do to control a crowd of 100," she said.

One of Kasey's suggestions was more social media scouring – preparation, and collaborating with the apps where teens are posting about "takeovers."

"They should be contacting them and saying: 'Hey, if this gets on your site, take it down. Block it. Let's no put something up there that could be harmful to children,'" she said.

Another suggestion is one that Kasey says is not happening currently, and was not a requirement for the six juveniles who were among the 15 arrested Sunday.

"We have to hold parents accountable," she said. "This starts with a parent having to come to the police station and having to pick up their child when their child is arrested."

This time, crowds blocked traffic and trains. Kasey recommends police do that in advance.

"Stopping certain trains," she said.

Franza noted the emphasis on avoiding disenfranchising people who are already in a disenfranchised situation further. Kasey agreed that is a priority.

"But we have to weigh our options," she said.

Speaking with our sources Monday with the Chicago Police Department, they were not aware of a plan to deal with the chaos. We reached out to the CPD for an official response – they did not answer.