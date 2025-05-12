Restaurateur Mother Wade talks to Chicago kids about opportunities, staying engaged

Famed restaurateur and activist Josephine Wade-Smith, known as "Mother Wade," talked about keeping kids safe this summer at two Chicago public schools on Monday.

Wade-Smith visited Wendell E. Green Elementary School, at 1150 W. 96th St., and Percy Julian High School, at 10330 S. Elizabeth St., along with Gary Sutton of Deloitte. They talked to kids about entrepreneurship, business management, and educational opportunities.

Wade-Smith said keeping kids engaged is what keeps them safe.

"Safety starts with engagement, and how you engage students and keep them active during the summer," she said.

The school visits Monday were part of Mother Wade's efforts to expose students to economic opportunities and help them develop real-world skills.

Mother Wade founded Josephine's Southern Cooking, at 436 E. 79th St. in the South Side's Chatham neighborhood, in 1986. It was known for its first several years as Captain's Hard Times.

