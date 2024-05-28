Restaurant, cafe broken into on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars targeted a restaurant in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning.
According to police, just after 2 a.m., several people shattered the glass doors of "The Angry Crab" in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
The group got away with the restaurant's register and a safe.
No arrests have been made.
A mile away in Bucktown, just over an hour later, a person was caught trying to run away after a burglary at a cafe on Milwaukee Avenue.
The store owner said the burglar broke the glass door and tried to get away with $3,000 in products.
The suspect was arrested shortly after, and charges are pending.
Police have not confirmed whether the burglaries are connected.