Residents evacuated after apartment building façade crumbles in Aurora, Illinois

Residents were forced to evacuate after bricks fell from a multi-unit apartment building in Aurora, Illinois. 

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday near Galena and Broadway.

Aurora police said part of the building's brick facade started crumbling and falling onto the street and sidewalk. Firefighters monitored the building and later determined that all 11 units were unsafe.

There were no reports of any injuries.  

All of Galena between Lincoln and Broadway was closed until further notice.  

Polices said the Red Cross and victim services are helping the residents find places to stay.

No further information was immediately available.

