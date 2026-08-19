Residents at South Shore high-rise unionize to fight new billing system

Residents at a South Shore high-rise hope forming a tenants' union will help them fight rising rents and maintenance issues.

The plan was announced during a rally outside the 185-unit Oglesby Towers on Wednesday morning, with some holding up copies of their rent bills.

They say they're upset about the new billing system put in place earlier this year called "RUBS," which stands for Ratio Utility Billing System. Utilities like gas and water are split among the building and not based on individual meters.

Residents say they have seen increases sometimes as high as $500 a month — making it hard to budget, especially for seniors on a fixed income.

"I don't know how much my rent is going to be any month," Tony said. "That's because of RUBS ... RUBS adds $2-300 to my rent each month."

"I really like my apartment, but now I feel like I'm walking on eggshells," Antoinette said while crying.

"During the months of February, March, and April of this year … my rent went up $194 per month," said Viola Davis. "I do not know what the increase next month will be. It changes every month and I have to change my entire life."

Residents are demanding an end to the policy.

They also say there are frequent issues in the building, including elevators, out-of-service laundry facilities, and repairs to garbage chutes that they say force tenants with wheelchairs and walkers to take their trash down themselves.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the owner of the building, TLC Management, but they have yet to respond.