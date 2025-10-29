Resident doctors at UChicago Medicine reach tentative labor agreement

Resident physicians and fellows at UChicago Medicine were celebrating a tentative labor agreement Wednesday morning.

They join doctors at Northwestern Medicine and UI Health among hospitals with unionized residents.

Many residents struggle with financial hardship and burnout. The more than 1,000 members at the University of Chicago regularly work more than 80 hours a week.

Doctors believe the deal will help their wellbeing and their ability to serve patients more effectively.

The residents at UChicago hospitals and clinics will see a 17% wage increase over the five-year contract. They will also receive a $9,000 stipend each year.

New benefits include rideshare reimbursements after long shifts.

Members still have to vote on ratifying the contract.