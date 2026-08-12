4 more rescued beluga whales from Marineland in Canada coming to Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium says it's making room for four more beluga whales that were rescued from a defunct Canadian theme park.

The aquarium said 27-year-old Caspian, 23-year-old Peekachu, 22-year-old Secord and 20-year-old Rain were loaded onto a cargo plane for the journey early Wednesday.

They will be joining 27-year-old Acadia, 26-year-old Osiris, 26-year-old Sierra and 21-year-old Lillooet, all females, who arrived at the Shedd last month.

Several aquariums from around the country are also taking in some of the rescued belugas.

Marineland, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, shut down in 2024 after its owners died, but remained in possession of the whales. However, it has since run out of funding to properly care for the whales and warned that it might be forced to euthanize them if they couldn't be relocated.

The Shedd did not say when they expect the whales to arrive but said they will provide more information once the rescue is complete.